No. T-17 Ohio St. 71, Bucknell 48

BUCKNELL (0-1)
Shaffer 1-4 1-2 3, Collins 4-7 0-0 8, Johnson 1-4 1-1 3, O’Brien 6-13 4-4 17, Walls 2-8 1-1 5, Krsul 1-6 3-4 5, Dingler 1-4 0-0 2, King 0-2 0-0 0, Kulesza 0-1 0-0 0, Reinbeau 1-1 0-0 2, Sisselman 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 10-12 48
OHIO ST. (1-0)
Mikulasikova 2-5 0-0 4, Bristow 2-5 2-2 6, Mikesell 5-13 0-0 14, Miller 0-4 5-6 5, Sheldon 6-13 7-8 20, Beacham 2-3 4-4 8, Harris 2-2 0-1 4, Poole 3-7 0-2 8, Costner 0-1 0-0 0, Hutcherson 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Thierry 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 18-23 71
|Bucknell
|14
|10
|14
|10
|—
|48
|Ohio St.
|20
|8
|23
|20
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Bucknell 2-11 (Collins 0-2, Johnson 0-2, O’Brien 1-1, Walls 0-1, Dingler 0-1, King 0-1, Kulesza 0-1, Sisselman 1-2), Ohio St. 7-22 (Mikulasikova 0-2, Bristow 0-1, Mikesell 4-8, Miller 0-2, Sheldon 1-3, Poole 2-4, Costner 0-1, Hutcherson 0-1). Assists_Bucknell 8 (Johnson 2), Ohio St. 10 (Poole 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Bucknell 36 (Team 2-2), Ohio St. 36 (Bristow 3-5). Total Fouls_Bucknell 19, Ohio St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,748.
