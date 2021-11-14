On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

No. T-17 Ohio St. 86, Norfolk St. 48

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 6:32 pm
< a min read
      

NORFOLK ST. (2-1)

Jones 5-12 0-0 11, Mahoganie Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Fields 2-8 0-0 5, Francis 2-6 2-2 6, Franklin 3-4 3-4 9, Savage 0-2 0-0 0, Downs 0-7 0-0 0, Diawara 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 4-10 0-0 11, White 0-2 0-0 0, Danaijah Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-62 7-8 48

OHIO ST. (2-0)

Mikulasikova 8-13 3-3 19, Mikesell 4-9 0-0 12, Miller 2-6 0-0 5, Poole 2-5 2-5 7, Sheldon 0-1 10-10 10, Beacham 2-3 1-2 5, Bristow 2-4 4-5 9, Harris 2-6 2-3 7, Costner 2-4 0-0 4, Hutcherson 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Thierry 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-59 22-28 86

Norfolk St. 7 8 14 19 48
Ohio St. 25 22 23 16 86

3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 5-23 (Jones 1-2, Williams 0-1, Fields 1-7, Franklin 0-1, Downs 0-1, Diawara 0-1, Turner 3-9, White 0-1), Ohio St. 8-30 (Mikulasikova 0-3, Mikesell 4-7, Miller 1-4, Poole 1-4, Sheldon 0-1, Bristow 1-1, Harris 1-4, Costner 0-2, Hutcherson 0-4). Assists_Norfolk St. 8 (Fields 5), Ohio St. 17 (Miller 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Norfolk St. 30 (Fields 2-6), Ohio St. 47 (Thierry 3-4). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 23, Ohio St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,980.

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell