Norfolk St. 111, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 55

November 11, 2021 9:11 pm
PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE (0-1)

Bandalo 2-4 0-0 6, Emeruem 0-0 0-0 0, Gilliam 1-7 0-1 2, Major 3-8 5-6 12, Tracey 4-10 2-2 12, Jean Pierre 1-6 3-4 5, McNeal 4-10 0-0 11, Picott 0-1 1-2 1, Ashton 1-1 0-0 2, Emile 0-4 0-0 0, Ricks 0-2 0-0 0, Botta 0-2 2-2 2, Bennamon 0-2 0-0 0, Artis-Randolph 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 16-57 15-19 55.

NORFOLK ST. (2-0)

Bankston 5-6 2-2 12, Chambers 4-4 0-1 8, Anderson 3-4 0-0 8, Bryant 6-8 0-0 14, Ings 4-7 3-4 12, Jenkins 5-9 0-0 12, Ford 2-6 2-3 6, Jones 2-4 2-2 7, Brown 5-8 4-4 14, Sidibe 2-4 0-0 4, Bottoms 1-1 2-3 4, Woodley 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 44-68 15-19 111.

Halftime_Norfolk St. 58-24. 3-Point Goals_Penn State Wilkes-Barre 8-26 (McNeal 3-5, Bandalo 2-4, Tracey 2-4, Major 1-2, Bennamon 0-1, Botta 0-1, Picott 0-1, Ricks 0-1, Emile 0-2, Gilliam 0-5), Norfolk St. 8-16 (Bryant 2-2, Anderson 2-3, Jenkins 2-4, Ings 1-1, Jones 1-3, Woodley 0-1, Brown 0-2). Fouled Out_Gilliam. Rebounds_Penn State Wilkes-Barre 21 (Jean Pierre 6), Norfolk St. 44 (Jenkins 9). Assists_Penn State Wilkes-Barre 6 (Gilliam 3), Norfolk St. 23 (Bryant 6). Total Fouls_Penn State Wilkes-Barre 17, Norfolk St. 20. A_1,013 (7,000).

