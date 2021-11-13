Norfolk St. 66, Tennessee St. 59

TENNESSEE ST. (0-2)
Ch.Brown 4-7 3-6 11, Dupree 3-5 0-3 6, Nicholson 0-6 1-2 1, Cooper 0-3 1-2 1, Marshall 6-9 2-3 17, Boyd 6-11 0-0 16, Fitzgerald 2-3 0-0 5, Dowuona 0-2 2-3 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Acosta 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 21-46 9-20 59.
NORFOLK ST. (3-0)
Bankston 5-7 2-5 12, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Bryant 6-12 16-16 28, Ings 1-4 1-5 3, Ca.Brown 4-10 7-8 17, Jenkins 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Sidibe 0-2 0-0 0, Bottoms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 26-34 66.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 8-21 (Boyd 4-8, Marshall 3-4, Fitzgerald 1-2, Dupree 0-1, Ch.Brown 0-2, Cooper 0-2, Nicholson 0-2), Norfolk St. 2-11 (Ca.Brown 2-5, Anderson 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Chambers 0-1, Ings 0-1, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Dupree, Miller. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 19 (Nicholson 4), Norfolk St. 26 (Bryant 8). Assists_Tennessee St. 11 (Fitzgerald 6), Norfolk St. 4 (Bankston, Ings, Ca.Brown, Jenkins 1). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 26, Norfolk St. 22. A_350 (3,500).
