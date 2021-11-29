Norfolk St. 70, Grambling St. 63

NORFOLK ST. (8-1)
Bankston 7-10 6-6 20, Chambers 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Bryant 3-8 2-2 9, Ings 3-7 0-1 7, Jenkins 5-11 0-1 12, Hawkins 4-6 1-3 9, Brown 1-5 4-9 6, Ford 1-1 1-2 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 14-24 70.
GRAMBLING ST. (2-5)
Taylor 7-17 0-0 16, Christon 2-10 3-4 8, Kingsby 4-13 2-2 12, Moss 2-9 5-7 9, Moton 3-8 6-6 12, Randolph 2-5 2-5 6, Cowart 0-0 0-0 0, Munford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 18-24 63.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 4-13 (Jenkins 2-4, Ings 1-2, Bryant 1-4, Hawkins 0-1, Anderson 0-2), Grambling St. 5-30 (Kingsby 2-8, Taylor 2-8, Christon 1-7, Moton 0-3, Moss 0-4). Fouled Out_Bryant. Rebounds_Norfolk St. 35 (Bankston 10), Grambling St. 36 (Taylor 14). Assists_Norfolk St. 14 (Ings 5), Grambling St. 8 (Moton 4). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 18, Grambling St. 20. A_720 (18,422).
