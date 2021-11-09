Norfolk St. 79, Bridgewater 56

BRIDGEWATER (0-0)
Oates 2-7 5-6 10, Topper 0-4 0-0 0, Caswell 6-9 0-1 14, Pack 8-17 3-4 24, Smith 2-6 0-2 5, Hatter 1-8 0-0 3, Dunlap 0-2 0-0 0, Ayala 0-3 0-0 0, Crenshaw 0-1 0-2 0, Ciccone 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 8-15 56.
NORFOLK ST. (0-0)
Bankston 7-7 1-2 15, Chambers 4-4 0-0 8, Anderson 0-6 2-2 2, Bryant 7-13 2-3 18, Ings 6-10 2-5 14, Jenkins 3-7 0-0 7, Tate 3-4 0-0 8, Jones 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 1-3 0-2 2, Bottoms 1-2 0-0 2, Sidibe 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Woodley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 8-16 79.
Halftime_Bridgewater 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Bridgewater 10-34 (Pack 5-12, Caswell 2-5, Oates 1-1, Smith 1-3, Hatter 1-7, Ciccone 0-1, Topper 0-1, Ayala 0-2, Dunlap 0-2), Norfolk St. 5-20 (Tate 2-3, Bryant 2-5, Jenkins 1-4, Ings 0-1, Jones 0-1, Anderson 0-6). Rebounds_Bridgewater 22 (Oates, Smith 5), Norfolk St. 42 (Bankston 14). Assists_Bridgewater 13 (Pack, Smith 4), Norfolk St. 10 (Bryant 3). Total Fouls_Bridgewater 14, Norfolk St. 18. A_2,703 (7,000).
