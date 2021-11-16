Norfolk St. 91, William & Mary 74

WILLIAM & MARY (0-3)

Wight 4-8 3-4 11, Covington 5-15 0-0 14, Kochera 1-6 0-0 3, Lewis 3-7 0-0 7, Rice 3-6 2-2 10, Carroll 4-12 0-2 10, Hermanovskis 2-2 2-2 8, Hatton 1-2 4-5 6, Ayesa 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 25-63 11-15 74.

NORFOLK ST. (4-0)

Bankston 4-4 1-3 9, Chambers 5-9 1-2 11, Anderson 4-7 0-0 11, Bryant 5-10 0-0 11, Ings 12-15 5-5 31, Jenkins 2-5 1-2 6, Brown 4-8 2-4 10, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Sidibe 1-4 0-0 2, Bottoms 0-1 0-0 0, Woodley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-65 10-16 91.

Halftime_Norfolk St. 47-30. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 13-33 (Covington 4-9, Hermanovskis 2-2, Rice 2-5, Carroll 2-7, Kochera 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Ayesa 1-4, Wight 0-1), Norfolk St. 7-15 (Anderson 3-5, Ings 2-2, Jenkins 1-2, Bryant 1-4, Woodley 0-2). Fouled Out_Lewis. Rebounds_William & Mary 30 (Wight 7), Norfolk St. 31 (Bryant, Brown 6). Assists_William & Mary 17 (Covington 4), Norfolk St. 16 (Bryant 6). Total Fouls_William & Mary 16, Norfolk St. 16. A_1,898 (7,000).

