Norfolk St. 95, Regent University 20

REGENT UNIVERSITY (0-5)
Marie-Joseph 2-7 4-6 8, Hammack-Fitzgerald 2-5 2-4 6, Holland 1-7 0-0 2, Riggins 0-4 0-0 0, Adjei 2-7 0-0 4, Aiken 0-8 0-0 0, Walston 0-4 0-2 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, S.Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Nyce 0-0 0-0 0, Bentley 0-0 0-0 0, Cox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 7-49 6-12 20.
NORFOLK ST. (6-1)
Bankston 2-3 0-0 4, Chambers 0-0 2-2 2, Anderson 4-6 0-0 10, Bryant 4-10 2-2 13, Ings 1-3 0-0 3, Tate 5-8 1-1 13, C.Brown 0-4 5-6 5, Ford 2-2 2-2 6, Hawkins 7-12 2-2 16, Jones 2-8 0-0 6, Jenkins 2-5 0-0 5, Woodley 3-4 0-0 6, Bottoms 1-4 1-1 3, Sidibe 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 34-70 16-19 95.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 42-8. 3-Point Goals_Regent University 0-15 (S.Brown 0-1, Walston 0-1, Riggins 0-2, Holland 0-3, Adjei 0-4, Aiken 0-4), Norfolk St. 11-29 (Bryant 3-6, Anderson 2-4, Tate 2-4, Jones 2-6, Ings 1-1, Jenkins 1-3, Bottoms 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Woodley 0-1, C.Brown 0-2). Rebounds_Regent University 30 (Marie-Joseph, Aiken 6), Norfolk St. 44 (Bankston 7). Assists_Regent University 4 (Holland, Riggins, Walston, Smith 1), Norfolk St. 20 (Bryant, C.Brown 6). Total Fouls_Regent University 13, Norfolk St. 14. A_639 (7,000).
