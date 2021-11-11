Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Norfolk State routs Penn State-Wilkes-Barre 111-55

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:31 pm
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. and Cahiem Brown scored 14 points apiece as Norfolk State rolled past Penn State-Wilkes-Barre 111-55 on Thursday night.

Kris Bankston, Christian Ings and Tyrese Jenkins added 12 points apiece for the Spartans.

Clifton Tracey and Kevin Major each had 12 points for the Nittany Lions. John McNeal had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell