Norfolk State takes on Regent

Regent vs. Norfolk State (5-1)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans will be taking on the Royals of Division III Regent. Norfolk State lost 88-48 to Xavier in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Joe Bryant Jr. has averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and two steals this year for Norfolk State. Christian Ings has complemented Bryant Jr. with 14 points and two steals per game.ROCK-SOLID RANDOLPH: Randolph Holland has connected on 9.1 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State went 5-4 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Spartans offense scored 64.2 points per contest across those nine games.

