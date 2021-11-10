Trending:
Norman Jr. scores 23 to lead W. Michigan over Hope 76-58

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 10:16 pm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Western Michigan topped Hope 76-58 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Markeese Hastings had 10 rebounds for Western Michigan.

Jeff Bikus had 13 points for the Flying Dutchmen. Tyler Georgia added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

