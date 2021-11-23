North Alabama 105, Oakwood University 50

OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY (0-2)
Booker 2-3 0-0 4, Prophete 3-7 0-0 6, Stewart 2-8 3-4 8, M.Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 4-6 0-1 9, Dickerson 1-8 1-2 3, Dorsey 2-4 4-5 8, Hudson 0-2 4-5 4, Fuller 1-3 0-0 3, Perry 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, McGhee 0-0 3-4 3, Rodgers-Olive 0-2 0-0 0, Horton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-51 15-21 50.
NORTH ALABAMA (2-3)
Chatman 2-6 0-0 4, Forrest 2-3 2-2 6, Youngblood 5-7 0-0 15, Blackmon 1-5 6-6 9, Brim 3-4 2-2 11, Ortiz 5-13 0-0 14, D.Brown 4-9 4-4 12, Figueroa 4-8 0-0 9, Momar Cisse 3-4 0-0 6, Soucie 3-6 1-2 7, Howell 1-5 1-2 4, Agbaosi 1-3 2-2 4, Matic 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-76 18-20 105.
Halftime_North Alabama 46-26. 3-Point Goals_Oakwood University 3-17 (Fuller 1-2, Jones 1-3, Stewart 1-4, M.Brown 0-2, Dickerson 0-2, Perry 0-2, Rodgers-Olive 0-2), North Alabama 15-37 (Youngblood 5-6, Ortiz 4-7, Brim 3-4, Figueroa 1-3, Howell 1-4, Blackmon 1-5, Agbaosi 0-1, Soucie 0-1, Chatman 0-2, D.Brown 0-4). Rebounds_Oakwood University 30 (Dorsey 8), North Alabama 44 (Forrest 8). Assists_Oakwood University 3 (Stewart 2), North Alabama 20 (Blackmon, Ortiz, D.Brown 3). Total Fouls_Oakwood University 15, North Alabama 23. A_488 (4,000).
