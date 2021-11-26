North Alabama goes up against Alabama St.

North Alabama (2-3) vs. Alabama State (2-5)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama and Alabama State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a blowout home victory in their last game. Alabama State earned a 91-65 win over Tuskegee on Monday, while North Alabama got a 105-50 blowout win over Oakwood on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Gerald Liddell has put up 11 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Hornets. Complementing Liddell is Jordan O’Neal, who is putting up 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Lions have been led by Jamari Blackmon, who is averaging 10.8 points.JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Blackmon has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hornets have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Lions. Alabama State has an assist on 50 of 87 field goals (57.5 percent) across its previous three contests while North Alabama has assists on 32 of 75 field goals (42.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Alabama defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lions ninth among Division I teams. The Alabama State offense has turned the ball over on 24.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hornets 341st, nationally).

