Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 8:53 pm
< a min read
      

UNC-ASHEVILLE (2-2)

Pember 1-9 0-0 2, Battle 7-11 2-2 19, Jones 3-12 3-3 9, Stephney 1-4 0-1 2, Thorpe 1-10 5-8 7, Jude 3-12 0-0 9, Lawson 1-6 0-0 2, Hairston 0-2 0-0 0, Marable 0-0 0-0 0, Kimble 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 18-68 10-14 53.

NORTH CAROLINA (3-2)

Garcia 3-9 0-0 8, Bacot 8-14 6-7 22, Davis 5-11 0-0 12, Love 2-5 0-0 4, Black 2-5 5-6 9, Manek 3-5 0-0 8, Walton 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0, Dunn 1-1 0-0 3, Styles 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-55 11-13 72.

Halftime_North Carolina 37-24. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 7-37 (Battle 3-4, Jude 3-11, Kimble 1-2, Hairston 0-1, Thorpe 0-2, Lawson 0-5, Jones 0-6, Pember 0-6), North Carolina 7-14 (Garcia 2-2, Manek 2-3, Davis 2-6, Dunn 1-1, Love 0-1, Walton 0-1). Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 24 (Jones 8), North Carolina 48 (Black 11). Assists_UNC-Asheville 8 (Stephney 4), North Carolina 15 (Love 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 10, North Carolina 13.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|23 Session 2: Delight Customers with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree