North Carolina 72, VCU 59

NORTH CAROLINA (5-0)

Poole 2-5 0-0 4, Kelly 5-14 5-6 15, Littlefield 3-13 4-6 10, Todd-Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Ustby 9-12 5-5 23, Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Tshitenge 1-2 0-0 2, Hodgson 5-10 2-2 14, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Zelaya 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-64 16-19 72

VCU (3-2)

Bloom 4-11 3-4 11, Griffith-Wallace 2-12 0-2 6, Hattix-Covington 4-8 0-0 8, Taya Robinson 7-16 1-2 18, Te-Biasu 3-10 0-0 8, Samantha Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hutson 3-7 0-0 8, Townes 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-66 4-8 59

North Carolina 14 20 16 22 — 72 VCU 9 19 17 14 — 59

3-Point Goals_North Carolina 2-13 (Poole 0-1, Kelly 0-2, Littlefield 0-4, Todd-Williams 0-2, Hodgson 2-4), VCU 9-28 (Griffith-Wallace 2-8, Hattix-Covington 0-2, Robinson 3-7, Te-Biasu 2-6, Hutson 2-5). Assists_North Carolina 8 (Kelly 2), VCU 12 (Te-Biasu 6). Fouled Out_VCU Robinson. Rebounds_North Carolina 40 (Tshitenge 2-3), VCU 26 (Bloom 2-5). Total Fouls_North Carolina 15, VCU 22. Technical Fouls_North Carolina Kelly 1, VCU Hattix-Covington 1. A_0.

