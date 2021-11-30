North Dakota 72, Presentation College 55

PRESENTATION COLLEGE (0-3)
Kelly 2-10 0-2 4, Guillermo 2-5 0-0 4, Felton 1-1 0-0 2, Gilyard 4-8 1-1 12, McDuffey 5-13 1-3 11, Steed 4-9 0-0 11, Nyx 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Sumption 1-1 0-0 3, Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Phung 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 2-6 55.
NORTH DAKOTA (3-5)
Sueker 4-10 0-0 9, Tsartsidze 2-5 2-2 6, Bruns 5-10 2-2 15, Nero 6-10 4-5 18, Panoam 3-6 2-2 11, Matthews 2-6 0-0 4, Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Norman 1-3 2-3 4, Howard 1-8 2-4 5, Igbanugo 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Danielson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 24-62 14-20 72.
Halftime_North Dakota 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Presentation College 9-27 (Steed 3-6, Gilyard 3-7, Brown 2-3, Sumption 1-1, Nyx 0-2, McDuffey 0-3, Kelly 0-5), North Dakota 10-26 (Panoam 3-4, Bruns 3-6, Nero 2-5, Sueker 1-3, Howard 1-4, Igbanugo 0-2, Norman 0-2). Rebounds_Presentation College 34 (Guillermo 11), North Dakota 41 (Matthews 8). Assists_Presentation College 11 (Kelly 4), North Dakota 12 (Nero 4). Total Fouls_Presentation College 20, North Dakota 10. A_1,250 (3,300).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments