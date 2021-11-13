On Air: Meet the Press
North Dakota wins defensive battle with Illinois State 14-7

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:20 pm
< a min read
      

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Quincy Vaughn completed a go-ahead 3-yard scoring pass to Gaven Ziebarth with 4:26 remaining and North Dakota beat Illinois State 14-7 on Saturday.

North Dakota’s go-ahead drive started at the ISU 41 with 6:56 remaining and got into the redzone three plays later when Tommy Schuster lobbed it to Brock Boltmann for a diving catch at the 6. The touchdown grab was Ziebarth’s first of his collegiate career.

Schuster, the starting quarterback for North Dakota (5-5, 3-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference), went 19-of-25 passing for 233 yards and a touchdown. Boltmann added four grabs for 77 yards.

Jaxson Turner got to the quarterback twice, reaching 21 career sacks to become the leader at the Division I level for North Dakota.

Cole Mueller carried it 25 times for 90 yards for Illinois State (4-6, 2-5). The Redbirds tied it on Jackson Waring’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Brett Spaulding early in the fourth quarter.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

