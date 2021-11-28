North Texas 57, Drake 54

NORTH TEXAS (2-3)
Bell 4-7 3-4 12, Ousmane 3-8 0-0 6, Jones 4-8 6-8 15, McBride 3-8 3-4 11, Murray 1-3 0-0 2, Perry 1-7 0-0 3, Scott 2-2 2-2 6, Simmons 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-44 14-18 57.
DRAKE (3-2)
Brodie 3-4 0-0 6, Hemphill 4-5 1-2 9, Murphy 6-12 0-0 13, Penn 5-8 2-3 12, Wilkins 0-1 0-0 0, Sturtz 2-6 2-2 6, DeVries 2-5 1-1 5, Akinwole 1-2 0-0 3, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-43 6-8 54.
Halftime_North Texas 24-20. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 5-14 (McBride 2-5, Bell 1-2, Perry 1-2, Jones 1-3, Murray 0-2), Drake 2-8 (Akinwole 1-1, Murphy 1-3, DeVries 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Sturtz 0-2). Rebounds_North Texas 24 (Bell, McBride, Scott 4), Drake 21 (Sturtz 6). Assists_North Texas 9 (Jones 4), Drake 4 (Penn, Sturtz, DeVries, Akinwole 1). Total Fouls_North Texas 13, Drake 13.
