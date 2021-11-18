North Texas 64, Texas-Arlington 36

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (1-3)
Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-1 0-0 2, Rojas 2-3 0-0 4, Azore 0-6 5-5 5, Levi 0-4 0-0 0, Castro 1-7 2-3 4, Hoiberg 2-4 0-1 4, Elame 2-7 0-0 4, Talbot 2-4 0-0 5, Wilson 0-2 2-4 2, Young 2-4 2-8 6. Totals 12-42 11-21 36.
NORTH TEXAS (2-1)
Bell 5-10 6-6 19, Ousmane 4-8 3-6 11, Jones 2-8 0-1 6, McBride 1-5 1-2 4, Murray 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 3-6 4-4 12, Scott 2-5 0-0 4, Wright 1-2 3-4 5, Stone 0-2 0-0 0, Browne 1-3 0-0 3, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Zephir 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 17-23 64.
Halftime_North Texas 43-12. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 1-10 (Talbot 1-3, Azore 0-1, Hoiberg 0-1, Rojas 0-1, Castro 0-2, Elame 0-2), North Texas 9-29 (Bell 3-5, Perry 2-4, Jones 2-6, Browne 1-2, McBride 1-5, Murray 0-1, Scott 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Stone 0-2, Zephir 0-2). Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 33 (Young 8), North Texas 35 (Ousmane 7). Assists_Texas-Arlington 3 (Levi, Hoiberg, Young 1), North Texas 11 (Bell, McBride, Murray, Perry 2). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 22, North Texas 21. A_3,211 (10,500).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments