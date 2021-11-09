North Texas 84, Oklahoma Christian 53

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN (0-0)
Madison 1-5 3-4 5, Walter 4-6 1-2 11, Johnson 5-13 1-1 11, Kenner 0-3 0-0 0, Tennial 5-7 0-0 10, Edmundson 3-5 1-2 10, Nimmer 2-6 0-0 4, Staten 1-3 0-1 2, Dykes 0-1 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Schlup 0-0 0-0 0, Toth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 6-10 53.
NORTH TEXAS (0-0)
Bell 5-9 3-5 14, Ousmane 5-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-8 0-0 2, McBride 6-13 0-0 13, Murray 5-9 1-3 13, Perry 8-10 1-1 22, Wright 1-1 1-2 3, Scott 1-2 0-0 2, Browne 0-1 0-0 0, Stone 1-1 0-0 3, Zephir 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-62 6-13 84.
Halftime_North Texas 42-27. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma Christian 5-12 (Edmundson 3-4, Walter 2-4, Dykes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Kenner 0-1, Nimmer 0-1), North Texas 10-29 (Perry 5-7, Murray 2-5, Stone 1-1, Bell 1-3, McBride 1-7, Browne 0-1, Jones 0-5). Rebounds_Oklahoma Christian 26 (Tennial 6), North Texas 35 (Bell 12). Assists_Oklahoma Christian 7 (Johnson 2), North Texas 13 (Bell, Jones 3). Total Fouls_Oklahoma Christian 16, North Texas 13. A_3,758 (10,500).
