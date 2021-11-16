Northeastern 49, Boston U. 48

BOSTON U. (1-2)

Mathon 3-6 0-0 6, Harper 3-8 0-0 7, McCoy 4-12 3-3 11, Tynen 1-3 0-0 2, Whyte 5-8 3-4 13, Pascoe 0-4 0-0 0, Zink 3-3 2-2 8, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Morales 0-1 0-0 0, Chimezie 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-47 9-11 48.

NORTHEASTERN (1-2)

Doherty 5-7 6-8 16, Stucke 2-7 0-0 4, Djogo 3-9 2-2 9, McClintock 0-4 0-0 0, Walters 3-7 3-4 9, Telfort 4-9 0-1 9, Strong 1-3 0-0 2, Cubrilo 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 11-15 49.

Halftime_Northeastern 25-20. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 1-18 (Harper 1-6, Mathon 0-1, Morales 0-1, Pascoe 0-3, Whyte 0-3, McCoy 0-4), Northeastern 2-18 (Telfort 1-1, Djogo 1-5, Cubrilo 0-1, Strong 0-1, McClintock 0-3, Walters 0-3, Stucke 0-4). Rebounds_Boston U. 26 (Whyte 8), Northeastern 28 (Doherty 10). Assists_Boston U. 8 (McCoy, Whyte 2), Northeastern 10 (Stucke, Walters 3). Total Fouls_Boston U. 15, Northeastern 15. A_1,699 (6,000).

