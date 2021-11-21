Northeastern 59, S. Illinois 47

NORTHEASTERN (3-2)
Doherty 5-8 4-5 14, Cubrilo 1-2 0-0 2, Djogo 4-8 2-4 11, Telfort 3-12 3-4 9, Walters 7-10 5-6 20, Strong 0-1 0-0 0, Emanga 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 21-43 15-21 59.
S. ILLINOIS (2-2)
Domask 1-14 4-6 6, Filewich 2-3 0-0 4, Banks 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 8-19 5-6 21, Verplancken 2-6 0-0 6, Coupet 3-5 3-5 10, Muila 0-2 0-0 0, D’Avanzo 0-2 0-0 0, D’Amico 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 12-17 47.
Halftime_20-20. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 2-12 (Walters 1-3, Djogo 1-4, Cubrilo 0-1, Strong 0-1, Telfort 0-3), S. Illinois 3-18 (Verplancken 2-4, Coupet 1-2, D’Avanzo 0-2, Domask 0-4, Jones 0-6). Fouled Out_Banks, Jones. Rebounds_Northeastern 37 (Doherty 13), S. Illinois 22 (Domask, Coupet 5). Assists_Northeastern 7 (Telfort, Walters 2), S. Illinois 5 (Domask 4). Total Fouls_Northeastern 18, S. Illinois 20.
