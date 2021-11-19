Northeastern 71, Duquesne 55

NORTHEASTERN (1-2)
Doherty 5-5 0-0 10, Cubrilo 5-7 0-0 11, Djogo 4-9 0-0 9, Telfort 2-8 4-6 8, Walters 7-10 4-7 21, Emanga 1-2 0-0 3, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Strong 1-2 2-2 4, Stucke 1-1 0-0 3, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0, Randriasalama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-45 10-15 71.
DUQUESNE (1-2)
Easley 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 4-11 3-4 11, Acuff 1-3 2-2 5, Bekelja 0-2 0-0 0, Spears 4-13 7-9 15, Ayers 2-12 1-2 6, Johnson 4-8 0-0 9, Okani 2-3 0-0 4, Rotroff 0-0 0-2 0, Larson 0-2 0-0 0, Hima 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 13-19 55.
Halftime_Northeastern 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 7-16 (Walters 3-3, Stucke 1-1, Cubrilo 1-2, Emanga 1-2, Djogo 1-3, Strong 0-1, Telfort 0-4), Duquesne 4-22 (Easley 1-1, Acuff 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Ayers 1-7, Bekelja 0-1, Larson 0-1, Spears 0-3, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_Northeastern 29 (Djogo 8), Duquesne 34 (Williams 11). Assists_Northeastern 16 (Djogo 4), Duquesne 6 (Easley, Acuff, Bekelja, Spears, Ayers, Johnson 1). Total Fouls_Northeastern 15, Duquesne 12.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments