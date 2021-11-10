On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Northeastern visits Ga. State

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 3:31 pm
< a min read
      

Northeastern (0-1) vs. Georgia State (1-0)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern goes up against Georgia State in an early season matchup. Northeastern fell 65-58 at Colgate in its last outing. Georgia State is coming off a 97-37 home win over Brewton-Parker College in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern went 1-6 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Huskies gave up 75.4 points per game while scoring 63.7 per matchup. Georgia State went 4-1 in non-conference play, averaging 85.6 points and giving up 81.4 per game in the process.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest