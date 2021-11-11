On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Northern Colorado edges Pacific 67-65 at Rainbow Classic

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 12:14 am
< a min read
      

HONOLULU (AP) — Daylen Kountz had 22 points as Northern Colorado narrowly beat Pacific 67-65 in a season opener at the Rainbow Classic on Wednesday.

Matt Johnson II had 17 points for Northern Colorado. Bodie Hume added 10 points. Kur Jongkuch had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears.

Sam Freeman had 14 points for the Tigers. Alphonso Anderson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Luke Avdalovic had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Centennial commemoration event held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery