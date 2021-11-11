Northwestern 72, Ill.-Chicago 49

ILL.-CHICAGO ()
Yarbrough 0-0 0-2 0, Gee 2-12 1-3 6, Lutes 0-0 0-0 0, McCloud 3-9 8-9 14, Schenck 4-10 1-1 12, Jackson 2-3 0-2 5, Fournillier-Onadeko 0-0 0-0 0, Gonzales 4-12 1-2 9, Rogers 0-4 1-2 1, Young 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-55 12-21 49
NORTHWESTERN ()
Shaw 3-6 5-6 11, Walsh 1-7 0-0 2, Brown 2-8 0-0 5, Burton 8-13 3-3 22, Wood 0-6 3-4 3, Mott 2-2 1-1 5, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0, Rainey 1-1 3-4 5, Satterwhite 4-8 0-0 9, Ademusayo 1-1 0-0 2, Daley 4-7 0-0 8, McWilliams 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 15-18 72
|Ill.-Chicago
|8
|8
|16
|17
|—
|49
|Northwestern
|14
|18
|19
|21
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 5-17 (Gee 1-2, McCloud 0-1, Schenck 3-7, Jackson 1-2, Gonzales 0-1, Rogers 0-3, Young 0-1), Northwestern 5-17 (Walsh 0-3, Brown 1-5, Burton 3-4, Wood 0-2, Satterwhite 1-3). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 11 (Rogers 4), Northwestern 17 (Burton 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 40 (Team 6-7), Northwestern 41 (Shaw 8-12). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 18, Northwestern 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_742.
