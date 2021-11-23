Northwestern 78, Georgia 62

GEORGIA (2-3)
Bridges 5-9 2-3 12, Ingram 2-7 5-5 10, Abdur-Rahim 1-7 1-4 3, Cook 4-12 1-2 10, Oquendo 5-7 0-1 12, Wright 2-6 4-6 9, Etter 2-4 0-0 4, McMillan 0-2 2-2 2, Ridgnal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 15-23 62.
NORTHWESTERN (5-1)
Beran 0-2 0-0 0, Nance 5-8 4-4 14, Berry 4-11 0-0 10, Buie 8-21 2-2 22, Simmons 2-5 0-0 5, Young 6-8 5-5 17, Greer 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Roper 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 28-64 13-13 78.
Halftime_Northwestern 43-23. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 5-24 (Oquendo 2-4, Ingram 1-4, Wright 1-4, Cook 1-5, Etter 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, Abdur-Rahim 0-5), Northwestern 9-28 (Buie 4-12, Greer 2-3, Berry 2-7, Simmons 1-2, Beran 0-1, Nance 0-1, Roper 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Ingram. Rebounds_Georgia 30 (Ingram 9), Northwestern 32 (Nance 9). Assists_Georgia 11 (Cook 6), Northwestern 20 (Buie 6). Total Fouls_Georgia 16, Northwestern 18.
