Northwestern 80, E. Illinois 56

E. ILLINOIS (0-0)
Alleruzzo 2-4 2-2 6, Hamlin 4-11 2-2 10, Abraham 1-4 0-0 3, Clements 2-5 1-2 5, Wood 1-2 1-1 3, Rufino Bolis 3-5 0-2 8, Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Lane 3-10 0-0 8, Baker 1-3 2-2 4, Bizimana 1-2 2-2 5, Schnyders 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 19-51 12-16 56.
NORTHWESTERN (0-0)
Beran 3-3 2-3 9, Nance 6-11 0-0 13, Berry 5-11 1-3 13, Buie 5-12 5-6 17, Simmons 1-5 4-4 6, Roper 2-9 1-2 6, Greer 0-5 0-0 0, Young 2-4 3-4 7, Williams 4-8 0-0 9, Nicholson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 16-22 80.
Halftime_Northwestern 40-29. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 6-20 (Rufino Bolis 2-2, Lane 2-5, Bizimana 1-2, Abraham 1-3, Baker 0-1, Wood 0-1, Alleruzzo 0-2, Clements 0-2, Robinson 0-2), Northwestern 8-22 (Berry 2-5, Buie 2-6, Beran 1-1, Nance 1-2, Williams 1-2, Roper 1-4, Greer 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Rebounds_E. Illinois 31 (Rufino Bolis 8), Northwestern 37 (Young 7). Assists_E. Illinois 13 (Clements 7), Northwestern 19 (Buie 6). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 17, Northwestern 16.
