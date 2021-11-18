Northwestern 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 46

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (0-1)

Racine 1-3 1-1 3, Square 1-2 1-2 3, Dunn 3-11 4-5 12, Lamaute 0-3 0-2 0, Rush 1-7 3-4 5, Wattara 5-8 2-4 12, Munden 1-3 1-2 3, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Ford 0-2 2-2 2, Jacks 0-1 0-0 0, Almonor 2-4 0-0 4, Rodriguez 1-3 0-0 2, Upshaw 0-1 0-0 0, Xheraj 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 14-22 46.

NORTHWESTERN (3-0)

Beran 4-6 0-0 10, Nance 7-8 3-3 19, T.Berry 2-7 0-0 6, Buie 4-12 1-1 11, Simmons 3-3 1-2 9, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Greer 1-3 0-0 2, Roper 0-2 1-4 1, Young 6-8 8-8 20, Barnhizer 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 2-2 0-0 4, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 14-18 82.

Halftime_Northwestern 40-20. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 2-15 (Dunn 2-9, Almonor 0-1, Ford 0-1, Jacks 0-1, Lamaute 0-1, Rush 0-2), Northwestern 10-20 (Nance 2-2, Simmons 2-2, Beran 2-4, Buie 2-4, T.Berry 2-5, Roper 0-1, Greer 0-2). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 25 (Square, Wattara 5), Northwestern 37 (Nance 11). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 7 (Dunn, Rush 2), Northwestern 21 (Buie 5). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 18, Northwestern 16.

