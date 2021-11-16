Northwestern 83, New Orleans 67

NEW ORLEANS (1-1)

Jackson 4-5 2-2 10, Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Allen-Eikens 1-2 1-2 4, Green 2-9 4-4 8, St. Hilaire 10-27 5-5 27, Kirkland 3-6 0-0 6, Sackey 1-3 0-2 3, Doughty 1-1 0-0 3, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 12-15 67.

NORTHWESTERN (2-0)

Beran 3-7 0-0 8, Nance 7-13 3-3 18, Berry 6-12 0-0 17, Buie 5-15 2-4 13, Simmons 2-4 0-0 4, Greer 2-5 4-4 9, Young 2-4 1-2 5, Roper 1-2 2-2 4, E.Williams 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 30-66 12-15 83.

Halftime_New Orleans 37-35. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 5-13 (St. Hilaire 2-8, Allen-Eikens 1-1, Doughty 1-1, Sackey 1-2, Green 0-1), Northwestern 11-33 (Berry 5-9, Beran 2-5, Nance 1-3, E.Williams 1-3, Greer 1-4, Buie 1-7, Roper 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Rebounds_New Orleans 27 (Robinson 6), Northwestern 31 (Nance 8). Assists_New Orleans 12 (Jackson, St. Hilaire 3), Northwestern 18 (Buie 9). Total Fouls_New Orleans 20, Northwestern 13.

