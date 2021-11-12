Northwestern 95, High Point 60

HIGH POINT (1-1)
Austin 4-15 0-0 10, Peterson 1-4 3-4 5, Izunabor 3-4 0-0 6, House 4-7 1-3 11, J.Wright 8-18 4-4 23, Childress 0-5 0-0 0, Holt 0-3 0-0 0, Sanchez 1-2 1-2 3, B.Williams 0-1 2-3 2, C.Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 11-16 60.
NORTHWESTERN (2-0)
Beran 1-4 0-0 2, Nance 8-13 4-5 22, Berry 2-6 2-2 7, Buie 7-13 3-4 19, Simmons 1-1 3-6 5, Greer 6-6 0-0 15, Roper 0-2 1-2 1, E.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Young 8-8 4-4 20, Nicholson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-57 17-23 95.
Halftime_Northwestern 34-33. 3-Point Goals_High Point 7-27 (J.Wright 3-8, House 2-5, Austin 2-8, Peterson 0-1, Childress 0-5), Northwestern 8-20 (Greer 3-3, Nance 2-5, Buie 2-6, Berry 1-4, Roper 0-1, E.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_High Point 26 (Peterson 7), Northwestern 32 (Nance 10). Assists_High Point 12 (J.Wright 9), Northwestern 26 (Buie 7). Total Fouls_High Point 22, Northwestern 15.
