Notre Dame 70, High Point 61

HIGH POINT (1-2)

Austin 3-13 3-5 11, Peterson 0-2 0-0 0, Izunabor 0-3 0-0 0, House 5-11 5-6 17, J.Wright 6-13 2-3 17, Randleman 3-7 2-6 8, Holt 1-2 0-0 2, Sanchez 3-3 0-0 6, Caraher 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 12-20 61.

NOTRE DAME (2-0)

Atkinson 7-11 5-9 19, Laszewski 4-11 0-0 10, Goodwin 3-8 5-6 12, Hubb 3-14 1-4 8, Ryan 3-10 3-5 10, Wertz 3-8 0-1 7, Wesley 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 24-66 16-27 70.

Halftime_High Point 33-32. 3-Point Goals_High Point 7-19 (J.Wright 3-6, House 2-4, Austin 2-7, Caraher 0-2), Notre Dame 6-31 (Laszewski 2-5, Wertz 1-3, Goodwin 1-6, Ryan 1-6, Hubb 1-8, Wesley 0-3). Rebounds_High Point 30 (Peterson 7), Notre Dame 49 (Laszewski 16). Assists_High Point 9 (Austin 3), Notre Dame 13 (Hubb 5). Total Fouls_High Point 17, Notre Dame 17. A_5,124 (9,149).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.