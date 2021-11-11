Notre Dame 76, W. Illinois 50

W. ILLINOIS (0-1)
Zars 3-8 1-2 7, Lutz 1-12 2-3 4, Nichols 8-17 4-5 22, Pryor 0-5 0-0 0, Thorpe 2-8 1-2 5, Dins 1-2 0-0 2, Flanagan 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Deets 0-3 0-0 0, McDermott 2-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-68 8-12 50
NOTRE DAME (2-0)
Dodson 6-12 2-6 14, Westbeld 7-17 0-0 15, Mabrey 4-12 0-0 9, Miles 7-14 2-2 16, Peoples 2-2 0-0 4, Brunelle 1-5 2-2 5, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Prohaska 3-3 1-1 7, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Citron 2-6 0-0 4, Marshall 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-74 7-11 76
|W. Illinois
|10
|16
|10
|14
|—
|50
|Notre Dame
|22
|15
|22
|17
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 4-24 (Lutz 0-3, Nichols 2-4, Pryor 0-5, Thorpe 0-2, Dins 0-1, Moore 0-1, Deets 0-3, McDermott 2-5), Notre Dame 3-20 (Westbeld 1-4, Mabrey 1-8, Miles 0-2, Brunelle 1-4, Citron 0-2). Assists_W. Illinois 5 (Lutz 2), Notre Dame 17 (Miles 6). Fouled Out_W. Illinois Lutz. Rebounds_W. Illinois 31 (Team 6-11), Notre Dame 62 (Westbeld 7-18). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 12, Notre Dame 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,121.
