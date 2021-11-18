Nunge, Scruggs lead Xavier past No. 19 Ohio State 71-65

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Paul Scruggs also scored 14 points and Xavier led wire to wire in knocking off No. 19 Ohio State 71-65 on Thursday night.

Jamari Wheeler hit a 3-pointer to get Ohio State within two points with 17 seconds left, the closest the Buckeyes had been all evening. Scruggs hit four free throws to put the game away for the Musketeers (3-0).

Nate Johnson had 12 points and Adam Kunkel added 10 for Xavier.

E.J. Liddell had a season-low 17 points for the Buckeyes (3-1).

NO. 22 ST. BONAVENTURE 67, BOISE STATE 61

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 17 points and seven assists, Jaren Holmes added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and St. Bonaventure beat Boise State.

St. Bonaventure (3-0) trailed 59-57 with 5:40 remaining after Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr. hit a 3-pointer. But the Bonnies locked down defensively and held Boise State to 1-for-9 shooting after that.

Emmanuel Akot finished with a career-high 24 points, including 6 of 9 3-pointers, for Boise State (1-2).

NO. 24 FLORIDA 81, MILWAUKEE 45

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton had 19 points and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double and Florida dominated Milwaukee in the Gators’ first game as a ranked team in nine months.

Milwaukee freshman Patrick Baldwin Jr., a projected NBA lottery pick, had 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting. He added three rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist. Baldwin landed at Milwaukee (1-2) mostly because his dad is the head coach.

Castleton led four Florida players in double figures. Tyree Appleby had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Phlandrous Fleming added 12 points. And Anthony Duruji chipped in 12 points and seven boards for the Gators (3-0).

