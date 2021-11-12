Oakland 56, Oklahoma St. 55

OAKLAND (0-1)
Cain 7-17 0-0 14, Conway 1-2 0-0 2, Parrish 1-3 4-5 6, Townsend 5-9 0-0 12, Moore 4-13 6-7 16, Price 0-1 0-0 0, Lampman 1-4 0-0 3, Shepherd 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-52 10-12 56.
OKLAHOMA ST. (1-1)
Cisse 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Likekele 6-10 0-0 12, Walker 4-9 2-3 11, D.Williams 0-1 3-5 3, Thompson 5-11 1-2 12, Moncrieffe 3-5 0-1 6, Ke.Boone 1-3 0-0 2, Newton 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-53 6-12 55.
Halftime_Oakland 30-22. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 6-20 (Townsend 2-4, Moore 2-6, Shepherd 1-2, Lampman 1-4, Cain 0-1, Price 0-1, Parrish 0-2), Oklahoma St. 3-17 (Newton 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Walker 1-5, Ke.Boone 0-1, Likekele 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out_Anderson. Rebounds_Oakland 30 (Cain 12), Oklahoma St. 30 (Likekele 9). Assists_Oakland 9 (Moore 6), Oklahoma St. 15 (Likekele 5). Total Fouls_Oakland 12, Oklahoma St. 11.
