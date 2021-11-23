Oakland 76, Rice 73

RICE (4-2)
Fiedler 2-5 0-0 4, Evee 3-9 3-4 11, Mullins 6-12 4-5 17, Pierre 8-17 1-1 22, Sheffield 2-4 0-1 5, Olivari 1-6 0-0 2, Lieppert 1-4 3-4 5, Abercrombie 3-5 0-0 7, McBride 0-1 0-0 0, Poteat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 11-15 73.
OAKLAND (4-2)
Cain 9-13 0-1 19, Conway 1-2 0-0 2, Parrish 3-9 0-0 8, Townsend 12-18 1-3 25, Moore 4-12 4-4 13, Lampman 3-6 0-1 9, Price 0-1 0-0 0, Shepherd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 5-9 76.
Halftime_Oakland 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Rice 10-31 (Pierre 5-13, Evee 2-6, Abercrombie 1-1, Mullins 1-3, Sheffield 1-3, McBride 0-1, Lieppert 0-2, Olivari 0-2), Oakland 7-25 (Lampman 3-6, Parrish 2-4, Cain 1-5, Moore 1-6, Price 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Townsend 0-2). Rebounds_Rice 34 (Fiedler 8), Oakland 29 (Parrish 8). Assists_Rice 14 (Fiedler 4), Oakland 15 (Moore 10). Total Fouls_Rice 13, Oakland 16. A_270 (7,186).
