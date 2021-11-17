Oakland 80, Toledo 59

TOLEDO (2-1)

Millner 3-11 2-4 8, Shumate 3-9 3-3 10, Dennis 5-10 0-0 11, Moss 0-8 2-2 2, Rollins 7-12 4-4 21, Jacobi 2-8 0-2 5, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Carcoana 0-0 0-0 0, Farmer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-62 11-15 59.

OAKLAND (2-1)

Cain 13-21 2-3 29, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 1-5 0-1 2, Townsend 4-7 1-2 9, Moore 7-16 3-5 17, Lampman 5-10 3-4 18, Price 1-4 0-0 3, Newsome 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Shepherd 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-66 9-15 80.

Halftime_Toledo 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 6-22 (Rollins 3-7, Jacobi 1-1, Dennis 1-3, Shumate 1-5, Millner 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Moss 0-3), Oakland 7-31 (Lampman 5-9, Price 1-3, Cain 1-7, Shepherd 0-1, Townsend 0-1, Parrish 0-2, Moore 0-8). Fouled Out_Parrish, Price. Rebounds_Toledo 34 (Millner 11), Oakland 40 (Cain 17). Assists_Toledo 14 (Millner, Rollins 4), Oakland 18 (Moore 11). Total Fouls_Toledo 18, Oakland 18. A_3,616 (3,000).

