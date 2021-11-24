Oakland 81, Delaware 73

OAKLAND (5-2)
Cain 10-12 6-6 28, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 2-5 2-4 6, Townsend 5-8 2-2 12, Moore 3-12 8-9 16, Price 2-6 1-2 7, Young 3-5 4-4 12, Lampman 0-1 0-0 0, Newsome 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 23-27 81.
DELAWARE (4-2)
Carr 5-10 0-0 10, Painter 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 4-11 0-1 11, Anderson 6-14 0-0 14, Nelson 3-12 0-0 6, Arletti 6-8 2-2 16, Asamoah 2-2 2-2 8, Davis 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 30-67 4-5 73.
Halftime_Oakland 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 8-24 (Cain 2-3, Young 2-4, Price 2-5, Moore 2-6, Lampman 0-1, Townsend 0-2, Parrish 0-3), Delaware 9-28 (Allen 3-7, Asamoah 2-2, Arletti 2-4, Anderson 2-9, Carr 0-1, Nelson 0-5). Fouled Out_Cain, Nelson. Rebounds_Oakland 25 (Cain 9), Delaware 27 (Carr, Nelson, Arletti 6). Assists_Oakland 13 (Moore 9), Delaware 14 (Anderson, Nelson 4). Total Fouls_Oakland 14, Delaware 21. A_237 (7,186).
