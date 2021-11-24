Oakland faces Delaware in Gulf Coast Showcase

Oakland (4-2) vs. Delaware (4-1)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Delaware will meet in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Delaware earned an 81-71 win over Fordham in its most recent game, while Oakland got a 76-73 win against Rice in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Delaware’s Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Fightin’ Blue Hens points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jalen Moore has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. Moore has accounted for 24 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Oakland’s Moore has made 16.2 percent of his 37 3-point attempts this season, and is 4 for 18 over the last three games. For Delaware, Allen has connected on 48.4 percent of his 31 attempts from deep and is 12 for 21 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blue Hens have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Delaware has 30 assists on 73 field goals (41.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Oakland has assists on 26 of 76 field goals (34.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have averaged 27 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.