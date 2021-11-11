O’Connell lifts Creighton past Kennesaw State 51-44

Trending:
The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:47 pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alex O’Connell registered 13 points and eight rebounds as Creighton defeated Kennesaw State 51-44 on Thursday night.

Ryan Nembhard had 11 points for Creighton (2-0). Ryan Kalkbrenner added 10 points. Ryan Hawkins had 10 rebounds.

Demond Robinson had 11 points for the Owls (0-2). Chris Youngblood added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

