ODU goes up against JMU

Old Dominion (1-0) vs. James Madison (1-0)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion and James Madison both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion went 3-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Monarchs gave up 73.6 points per game while scoring 70.6 per outing. James Madison went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 72.8 points and allowing 74.5 per game in the process.

