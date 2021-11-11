ODU goes up against JMU

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
November 11, 2021 5:30 pm
Old Dominion (1-0) vs. James Madison (1-0)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion and James Madison both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion went 3-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Monarchs gave up 73.6 points per game while scoring 70.6 per outing. James Madison went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 72.8 points and allowing 74.5 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

