Oduro scores 22 to carry George Mason past Morgan St. 90-53

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 11:11 pm
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had 22 points as George Mason routed Morgan State 90-53 on Sunday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 17 points and seven rebounds for George Mason (3-0). Davonte Gaines added 15 points and eight rebounds. Devon Cooper had 14 points.

De’Torrion Ware had 15 points for the Bears (2-1). Keith McGee added 14 points. Isaiah Burke had 11 points.

