Ohio 67, Cleveland St. 56

OHIO (2-0)
Carter 4-11 0-0 8, Roderick 3-8 0-0 8, Vander Plas 3-9 0-2 9, Mil.Brown 3-9 2-2 10, Sears 5-11 4-4 15, McDay 2-7 0-0 5, Schmock 1-3 1-2 4, Towns 2-3 0-0 5, Clayton 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-63 7-10 67.
CLEVELAND ST. (0-2)
Johnson 3-3 1-2 7, Beaudion 2-3 1-1 5, Gomillion 1-7 3-8 5, Patton 2-7 3-4 7, Hodge 1-9 0-2 3, Finstuen 6-10 2-2 14, Hill 4-5 0-0 11, Parker 1-2 0-0 2, Woodrich 0-2 0-0 0, Greene 0-2 0-0 0, Jack 0-2 0-0 0, Mirambeaux 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 10-19 56.
Halftime_Ohio 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 12-31 (Vander Plas 3-7, Roderick 2-5, Mil.Brown 2-7, Towns 1-1, Clayton 1-2, Schmock 1-2, Sears 1-2, McDay 1-3, Carter 0-2), Cleveland St. 4-19 (Hill 3-4, Hodge 1-6, Finstuen 0-1, Gomillion 0-1, Greene 0-1, Jack 0-2, Patton 0-2, Woodrich 0-2). Rebounds_Ohio 35 (Vander Plas 9), Cleveland St. 31 (Finstuen 5). Assists_Ohio 22 (Carter, Schmock 5), Cleveland St. 12 (Patton 4). Total Fouls_Ohio 16, Cleveland St. 15. A_3,166 (13,610).
