On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ohio faces Concordia (MI)

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      

Concordia (MI) vs. Ohio (4-1)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats are set to battle the Cardinals of NAIA program Concordia (MI). Ohio is coming off a 73-59 home win against Mount St. Mary’s in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Jason Carter has averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas has complemented Carter and is averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JASON: Through five games, Ohio’s Jason Carter has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio went 4-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bobcats put up 75.9 points per contest across those seven contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree