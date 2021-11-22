Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ohio St. 79, No. 21 Seton Hall 76

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:35 pm
< a min read
      

OHIO ST. (4-1)

Ahrens 5-8 2-3 17, Brunk 0-0 0-0 0, Liddell 8-17 10-10 28, Branham 1-4 0-0 2, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-5 2-2 8, Young 2-5 7-8 12, Key 3-6 0-0 6, Sotos 2-2 1-2 6, Russell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 22-25 79.

SETON HALL (3-1)

Richmond 1-7 0-0 2, Yetna 1-2 0-0 2, Obiagu 2-4 0-0 4, Cale 1-3 0-0 2, Rhoden 8-15 11-13 29, Aiken 5-10 5-6 16, Harris 2-10 4-4 9, Jackson 1-5 3-4 5, Samuel 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 24-63 23-27 76.

Halftime_Ohio St. 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 11-22 (Ahrens 5-8, Johnson 2-4, Liddell 2-5, Sotos 1-1, Young 1-2, Branham 0-1, Russell 0-1), Seton Hall 5-23 (Rhoden 2-5, Samuel 1-3, Aiken 1-4, Harris 1-5, Cale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Yetna 0-1, Jackson 0-3). Rebounds_Ohio St. 30 (Young 8), Seton Hall 32 (Rhoden 5). Assists_Ohio St. 13 (Wheeler, Young 3), Seton Hall 4 (Richmond 3). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 19, Seton Hall 17. A_3,500 (3,300).

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components