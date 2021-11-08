On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ohio State gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Akron

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

Akron (0-0) vs. Ohio State (0-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state schools are set to square off as Ohio State hosts Akron in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Akron went 15-8 last year, while Ohio State ended up 21-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.6 points per game last season. The Buckeyes offense scored 78.7 points per contest en route to a 6-1 record against non-Big Ten competition. Akron went 0-1 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

