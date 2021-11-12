Oklahoma 101, Arkansas St. 89

ARKANSAS ST. (1-1)
Jackson 4-7 6-11 14, Patton 6-13 1-2 13, Pendleton 5-8 2-4 15, Wallace 4-11 15-16 23, Wilkerson 2-6 0-0 6, Roldan 1-3 0-0 2, Love 0-2 2-2 2, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Szydlowska 0-1 0-0 0, Upshaw 5-9 1-2 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 27-37 89
OKLAHOMA (2-0)
Lampkin 2-3 0-0 4, Llanusa 5-11 7-8 18, Robertson 5-10 2-3 17, Washington 3-7 0-0 7, Williams 8-12 2-2 18, Tot 4-8 0-1 8, Tucker 0-1 3-4 3, Vann 4-7 0-0 10, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Svoboda 6-8 2-4 14, White 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-69 16-22 101
|Arkansas St.
|18
|22
|14
|35
|—
|89
|Oklahoma
|27
|22
|23
|29
|—
|101
3-Point Goals_Arkansas St. 8-20 (Patton 0-1, Pendleton 3-3, Wallace 0-3, Wilkerson 2-5, Roldan 0-1, Love 0-1, Szydlowska 0-1, Upshaw 3-5), Oklahoma 9-28 (Llanusa 1-6, Robertson 5-10, Washington 1-2, Williams 0-1, Tot 0-4, Vann 2-4, Perkins 0-1). Assists_Arkansas St. 8 (Love 3), Oklahoma 18 (Washington 5). Fouled Out_Arkansas St. Love. Rebounds_Arkansas St. 31 (Wallace 3-8), Oklahoma 42 (Svoboda 4-8). Total Fouls_Arkansas St. 22, Oklahoma 27. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments