Oklahoma 57, Houston Baptist 40

HOUSTON BAPTIST (1-3)

Hofman 1-3 0-0 2, Tordoff 5-7 1-2 11, Boothman 2-8 1-2 6, Tse 4-7 0-0 9, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Iyeyemi 2-5 3-4 7, Long 0-3 0-0 0, Courseault 0-3 0-0 0, Proctor 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 1-2 1, Moore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-46 6-10 40.

OKLAHOMA (4-1)

T.Groves 2-5 0-0 5, Hill 1-2 2-2 4, Gibson 1-9 0-0 3, Goldwire 5-10 0-0 11, Harkless 4-8 4-5 13, J.Groves 3-4 2-4 8, Noland 3-5 0-0 7, Cortes 0-1 0-0 0, Chargois 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 1-5 2-2 4, Mawein 0-1 0-0 0, Issanza 0-1 0-0 0, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Seacat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-13 57.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 2-13 (Tse 1-1, Boothman 1-5, Courseault 0-1, Proctor 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Hofman 0-2, Long 0-2), Oklahoma 5-25 (Noland 1-2, Goldwire 1-3, T.Groves 1-3, Harkless 1-4, Gibson 1-7, J.Groves 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Mason 0-3). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 30 (Lee 8), Oklahoma 30 (Harkless 9). Assists_Houston Baptist 7 (Boothman, Tse 2), Oklahoma 11 (Hill, Goldwire 3). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 16, Oklahoma 13.

