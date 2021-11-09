Oklahoma 77, Northwestern St. 59

NORTHWESTERN ST. (0-0)
Coleman 9-12 1-6 19, Owens 4-7 2-3 10, Reed 0-1 2-2 2, White 2-5 1-2 5, Garrett 2-8 0-0 4, King 3-6 0-0 6, McDonald 1-7 0-0 3, Zhgenti 3-4 0-0 8, Potts 1-3 0-0 2, Zelenbaba 0-3 0-0 0, Chougkaz 0-1 0-0 0, Polatoglou 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 6-13 59.
OKLAHOMA (0-0)
T.Groves 6-9 1-2 15, Hill 6-7 1-1 15, Gibson 5-13 0-1 13, Goldwire 4-6 0-0 9, Harkless 2-8 0-2 4, J.Groves 1-3 0-0 2, Noland 4-6 0-0 9, Mason 3-5 0-1 6, Chargois 1-1 0-2 2, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0, Cortes 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Mawein 0-0 0-0 0, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Seacat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 4-11 77.
Halftime_Oklahoma 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 3-17 (Zhgenti 2-3, McDonald 1-5, King 0-1, Reed 0-1, White 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-1, Potts 0-2, Garrett 0-3), Oklahoma 9-26 (Gibson 3-8, Hill 2-3, T.Groves 2-5, Noland 1-2, Goldwire 1-3, Mason 0-1, J.Groves 0-2, Harkless 0-2). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 33 (Coleman 6), Oklahoma 30 (T.Groves 9). Assists_Northwestern St. 11 (White 4), Oklahoma 16 (Goldwire 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 13, Oklahoma 12.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments