Oklahoma 78, Cent. Arkansas 54

CENT. ARKANSAS (1-2)

Cody 0-0 2-4 2, Ibeh 7-19 1-2 15, Fornah 0-3 0-0 0, Hudspeth 2-5 2-2 8, Wright 5-14 1-1 11, Langhi 4-7 2-2 10, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Balogun 0-0 0-0 0, Fowler 3-4 0-0 6, James 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 8-11 54

OKLAHOMA (3-0)

Lampkin 1-2 1-1 3, Llanusa 5-14 5-7 16, Robertson 1-5 2-2 5, Washington 2-9 2-2 7, Williams 6-10 2-4 15, Scott 3-3 2-2 8, Tot 1-1 1-4 3, Tucker 0-1 0-2 0, Vann 5-10 1-2 12, Perkins 1-2 2-2 5, Svoboda 0-2 4-6 4, White 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 22-34 78

Cent. Arkansas 11 8 17 18 — 54 Oklahoma 14 22 18 24 — 78

3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 2-6 (Fornah 0-1, Hudspeth 2-5), Oklahoma 6-26 (Llanusa 1-7, Robertson 1-4, Washington 1-4, Williams 1-3, Vann 1-6, Perkins 1-2). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 5 (Cody 1), Oklahoma 17 (Llanusa 4). Fouled Out_Cent. Arkansas James. Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 34 (Ibeh 3-8), Oklahoma 40 (Team 4-5). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 25, Oklahoma 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,333.

